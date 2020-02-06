Ethereum Classic Trading Down 3.1% This Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $11.81 or 0.00120723 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, RightBTC, Bit-Z and Coinbase Pro. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and approximately $3.39 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.87 or 0.02176765 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Korbit, CoinExchange, Koineks, Bit-Z, Coinhub, EXX, ChaoEX, C-CEX, Cryptopia, Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, CoinTiger, BTC-Alpha, Exmo, Gatehub, CoinEx, ZB.COM, CoinBene, Coinut, OKCoin International, Instant Bitex, Bittrex, Liquid, Coinroom, RightBTC, BTC Trade UA, Bitsane, Coinone, BtcTrade.im, FCoin, Coinnest, QBTC, Crex24, LBank, Indodax, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, Gate.io, Binance, Bitfinex, Ovis, Cryptomate, BCEX, Bibox, YoBit, Bithumb, Kucoin, C2CX, CoinEgg, BigONE, Kraken, BTC Markets, Coinbase Pro, Exrates, OKEx, Poloniex, HBUS, HitBTC, BitForex, Huobi, Coinsuper, ABCC and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.