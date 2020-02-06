Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) Receives $23.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other Eventbrite news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $52,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 2,082.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 2,510.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $21.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $32.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average is $19.07.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eventbrite will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

