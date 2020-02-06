Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EVRG. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.71.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $71.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.79 and a 200 day moving average of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.13. Evergy has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evergy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evergy news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $129,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,314.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $62,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,870.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $774,730. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 49,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $968,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

