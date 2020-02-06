Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.5675 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.
Eversource Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Eversource Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 58.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eversource Energy to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.0%.
NYSE ES traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,131,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,312. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $68.38 and a 52 week high of $93.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.18.
Several research analysts have commented on ES shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.79.
About Eversource Energy
Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.
