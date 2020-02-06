Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.5675 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Eversource Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Eversource Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 58.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eversource Energy to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.0%.

NYSE ES traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,131,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,312. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $68.38 and a 52 week high of $93.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.18.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ES shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.79.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

