EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on EVO Payments in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.41.

NASDAQ EVOP traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.49. 416,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,518. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.26. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $31.93.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.83 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. EVO Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $496,480 in the last quarter. Insiders own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVOP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EVO Payments by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,830,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,236,000 after acquiring an additional 727,681 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,660,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

