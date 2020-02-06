Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 157 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. TIAA FSB grew its position in Stryker by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 51,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in Stryker by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 112,871 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,601,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Stryker by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Stryker by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.45.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $217.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $223.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

