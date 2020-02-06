Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,431 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 659.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,261,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,796,000 after buying an additional 357,670 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 525.9% in the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 357,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,838,000 after buying an additional 300,611 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,987,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,137,000 after buying an additional 217,690 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 8,495.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 215,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after buying an additional 213,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

AZN opened at $49.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AstraZeneca plc has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $51.55.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

