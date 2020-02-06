Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 21,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 313,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,013,000 after acquiring an additional 119,469 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 245,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,752,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Compass Point set a $105.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays set a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.04.

In related news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $889,905.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,386,372.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 8,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $826,408.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 361,391 shares in the company, valued at $33,678,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 155,436 shares of company stock worth $14,439,091 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $92.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.40. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $71.90 and a twelve month high of $101.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

