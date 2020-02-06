Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 450.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,548,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,798,000 after acquiring an additional 126,279 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,608,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $85.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

