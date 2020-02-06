EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.00.
NASDAQ EXAS traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.88. 1,161,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,558. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.07 and a beta of 1.36. EXACT Sciences has a 52 week low of $75.35 and a 52 week high of $123.99.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 563,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,087,000 after buying an additional 79,728 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 454,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,006,000 after buying an additional 90,187 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 24.3% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 454,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,043,000 after buying an additional 88,747 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 404,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,398,000 after buying an additional 125,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 302,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,953,000 after buying an additional 104,530 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EXACT Sciences Company Profile
Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.
