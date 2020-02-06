EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.00.

NASDAQ EXAS traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.88. 1,161,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,558. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.07 and a beta of 1.36. EXACT Sciences has a 52 week low of $75.35 and a 52 week high of $123.99.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 563,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,087,000 after buying an additional 79,728 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 454,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,006,000 after buying an additional 90,187 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 24.3% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 454,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,043,000 after buying an additional 88,747 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 404,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,398,000 after buying an additional 125,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 302,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,953,000 after buying an additional 104,530 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

