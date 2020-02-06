Excalibur Management Corp Buys Shares of 3,330 Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,330 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 97.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145,904 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of Nike stock opened at $100.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.36.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.