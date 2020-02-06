Excalibur Management Corp Has $260,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Excalibur Management Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.83, for a total transaction of $302,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total value of $1,205,532.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,515 shares of company stock worth $4,369,703 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 price target (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.73.

Shares of COST stock opened at $308.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $205.75 and a twelve month high of $314.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.18.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

