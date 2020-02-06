Excalibur Management Corp Takes $475,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 17,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus set a $180.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.79.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $185.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $133.16 and a one year high of $185.76.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

