Excalibur Management Corp Takes $635,000 Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Excalibur Management Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,318,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,043,609,000 after purchasing an additional 990,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,450,250,000 after purchasing an additional 888,787 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,820,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,912,000 after purchasing an additional 552,223 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 733,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,921,000 after purchasing an additional 414,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,618,862,000 after purchasing an additional 398,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $97.14 on Thursday. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.95.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 80.08%.

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.58.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

