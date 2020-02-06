Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.36.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 target price on shares of Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Exelon stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,160,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,892,974. Exelon has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 117.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 555 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 77.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 678 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

