ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $252.11 Million

Brokerages expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to post sales of $252.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $254.64 million and the lowest is $250.59 million. ExlService posted sales of $234.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year sales of $986.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $985.00 million to $989.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ExlService.

EXLS has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ExlService from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.17. 212,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,988. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.51, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ExlService has a twelve month low of $55.34 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.61.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 5,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $403,462.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,804,400.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $187,209.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,246 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ExlService by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

