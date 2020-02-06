Express (NYSE:EXPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Express (NYSE:EXPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EXPR. B. Riley raised their price objective on Express from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.30.

Express stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.66. 103,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,989. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50. Express has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $285.36 million, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. Express had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Express will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Express by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Express by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Express by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Express Company Profile

