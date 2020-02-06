Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,173,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,526 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,198,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 144,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 43,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 47,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 62,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,609,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,559,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $253.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $59.89 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.17.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

