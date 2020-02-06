F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $298.16 Million

Brokerages expect F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) to announce sales of $298.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $303.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $296.30 million. F.N.B. reported sales of $295.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $300.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.55 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 25.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

FNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet raised F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 28.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 56.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,038,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $12.93.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

