Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.92-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $410-418 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $414.21 million.Fabrinet also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.92-0.95 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on FN. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from to in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.63.

Shares of NYSE:FN traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,711. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.50.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 12,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $784,155.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,687.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Homa Bahrami sold 6,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $395,242.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,334. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

