Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.92-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $410-418 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $414.21 million.Fabrinet also updated its Q3 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.92-0.95 EPS.
Several research firms have issued reports on FN. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from to in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.63.
Shares of NYSE:FN traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,711. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.50.
In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 12,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $784,155.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,687.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Homa Bahrami sold 6,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $395,242.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,334. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Fabrinet Company Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.
