Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Lowered to “D” at TheStreet

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.80 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Falcon Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Falcon Minerals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Falcon Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.97.

Shares of FLMN opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48. Falcon Minerals has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $409.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $15.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $5,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Falcon Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at $153,000. 39.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

