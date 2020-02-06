FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.56 and last traded at $52.90, 20,811 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 86% from the average session volume of 11,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.95.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.83 and its 200-day moving average is $59.91.

FAST RETAILING/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRCOY)

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, and Global Brands segments. It plans, manufactures, and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

