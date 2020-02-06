FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

FedNat has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FedNat to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Get FedNat alerts:

FedNat stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.49. The company had a trading volume of 95,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,298. FedNat has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $19.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). FedNat had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $96.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million. On average, analysts predict that FedNat will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FNHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered FedNat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.