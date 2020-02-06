Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $11.92 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,501 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,557 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.88.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $122.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $91.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.47. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $123.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

