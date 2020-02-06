Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $77.60 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,925 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned about 0.16% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $77,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 290.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $83.83 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $72.82 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.87.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

