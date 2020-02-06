Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $9.09 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $9,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,551.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,126.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $64.41 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $64.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

