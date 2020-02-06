Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $25,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 19,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $665,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 87,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,857,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $178.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.61 and a 200-day moving average of $167.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $143.93 and a 1-year high of $179.89.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,930.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,631 shares of company stock valued at $10,296,510 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.20.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

