Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 214 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

VTV stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.75. 180,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,384. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $103.72 and a 1 year high of $121.53.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

