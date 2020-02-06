Financial Counselors Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,691 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Trust Co. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 5,113,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $312,232,000 after purchasing an additional 244,930 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 129,748 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $775,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 517,585 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 129,428 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $62.12 on Thursday. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $48.21 and a 1 year high of $63.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.29 and its 200-day moving average is $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.67.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Nomura began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

