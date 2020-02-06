Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2,244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 18.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 56.5% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 3,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.17.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 3,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $287,820.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,458.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $223,700.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,439.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AMG opened at $84.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.69. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $71.08 and a one year high of $115.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.21.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.00%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.