Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 238 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $44.87. 758,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,702,684. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.61. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

