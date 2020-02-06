Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Trading Up 1%

Finsbury Food Group plc (LON:FIF)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 103 ($1.35), approximately 238,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 89,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.34).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 96.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 80.81. The stock has a market cap of $134.95 million and a P/E ratio of 14.79.

In other Finsbury Food Group news, insider John Duffy sold 602,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.29), for a total value of £590,762.62 ($777,114.73).

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of bread and morning goods, such as rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle and organic breads, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and morning pastries under the Village Bakery, Vogel's, and Cranks Organic brands; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

