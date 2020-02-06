First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires 1,253 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,712 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Noble Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,766 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,625,000 after purchasing an additional 21,171 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Noble Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 227,653 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Noble Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 210,208 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Noble Energy by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Noble Energy news, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $4,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,368,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,771,450.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Stover bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $251,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 680,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,235,076.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Noble Energy stock opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $28.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Noble Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Noble Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

