First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $453,000 Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth about $833,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 61.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 407,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,334,000 after purchasing an additional 155,727 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 152.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 59,978 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth about $2,246,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,043,000 after purchasing an additional 120,840 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 2,696 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $238,029.84. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 16,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $1,398,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,039.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,624,314 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $89.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $90.63.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $614.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.07 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTEK. BidaskClub lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Cfra downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

