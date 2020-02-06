First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $470,000 Position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,550,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor stock opened at $51.75 on Thursday. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.95. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.89.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $659,287.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,623.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,105,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $311,230,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,151,980 shares of company stock worth $313,561,623. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.