First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $491,000 Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Masco were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Masco by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Masco by 1,817.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.24.

MAS stock opened at $49.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46. Masco Corp has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $49.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.60%.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $3,965,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,818,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $2,031,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,106,293.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,872,415 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

