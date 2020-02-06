First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $528,000 Position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 228,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,527,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 309,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,645,000 after acquiring an additional 85,990 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EPAM opened at $232.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.49. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $143.01 and a 12 month high of $242.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.82.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total transaction of $553,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 23,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,758,622.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,129,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,260,151. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

