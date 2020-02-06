First Mercantile Trust Co. Raises Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 80.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 24,240.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,802 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Amgen by 158.2% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 651,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,129,000 after purchasing an additional 399,317 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Amgen by 21.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,337,000 after purchasing an additional 274,146 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Amgen by 147.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 404,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,295,000 after purchasing an additional 241,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.33.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN opened at $233.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.14%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

