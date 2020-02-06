First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,130 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIEN. Dougherty & Co lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.09.

In other Ciena news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $74,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $3,666,260.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,212 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,591. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CIEN opened at $42.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.17. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.28 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

