First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,141 Shares of Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Azul were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Azul by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZUL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $43.43 on Thursday. Azul SA has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 64.82 and a beta of -0.47.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.31. Azul had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 196.76%. The company had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.71 million. Equities analysts predict that Azul SA will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

