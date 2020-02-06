First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ FLIC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 50,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,561. First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21. The firm has a market cap of $623.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.58.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $27.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that First of Long Island will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,965.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 15.9% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 129,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 17,824 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 42.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,595 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 41.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 59,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 1,413.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 83,157 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 20.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

