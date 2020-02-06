First Trust Advisors LP Has $117.77 Million Position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,575,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549,001 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.58% of Dropbox worth $117,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 126,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 16,609 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 183,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 31,593 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 752,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,482,000 after acquiring an additional 34,354 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.56% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Instinet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.92 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $18.40. 457,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,399,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.12 and a beta of 1.48. Dropbox Inc has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.14.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.14 per share, with a total value of $9,570,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,333,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,779,993.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $56,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,333 shares of company stock worth $250,960. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

