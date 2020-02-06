First Trust Advisors LP Has $87.61 Million Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 279,364 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $87,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 957.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETR stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.56. The company had a trading volume of 528,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,084. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.25. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.64 and a fifty-two week high of $132.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 50.89%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

