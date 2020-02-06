First Trust Advisors LP Has $89.64 Million Stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,017,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 351,028 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.51% of Mdu Resources Group worth $89,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Mdu Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 1,598.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mdu Resources Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mdu Resources Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDU traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.65. 30,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,841. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

