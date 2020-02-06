First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,011,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,421,238 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Commscope were worth $99,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Commscope by 3.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 19,202,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $225,819,000 after acquiring an additional 690,482 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Commscope by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,135,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,111,000 after buying an additional 551,620 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Commscope by 69.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 785,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after buying an additional 323,170 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Commscope by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 71,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Commscope by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 314,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:COMM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,454. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average is $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.79.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Commscope had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Commscope’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 153,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $2,192,747.25. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COMM shares. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Commscope in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Commscope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Commscope from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

