First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 63,531 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,908,908 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,531 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $96,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,533,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,844,000 after acquiring an additional 303,509 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 450.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,237,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,353,000 after buying an additional 2,649,168 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,530,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,386,000 after buying an additional 105,498 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,036,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,073,000 after buying an additional 196,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,454,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.37. 335,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,076,790. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average is $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

