First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,770,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976,780 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $124,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 138.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the third quarter worth $204,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMAR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. First Analysis began coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.47.

In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $1,752,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $396,342.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 361,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,861,888 over the last quarter. 24.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SMAR traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,498. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $55.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.26. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.17 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The company had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

