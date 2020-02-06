First Trust Advisors LP Sells 44,182 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 732,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44,182 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Baidu were worth $92,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Baidu in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Baidu in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Baidu by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its position in Baidu by 61.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,366,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.47. Baidu Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.39 and a fifty-two week high of $186.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.29, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.79.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, CLSA restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.50 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.92.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

