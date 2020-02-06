First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 76,758 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of NVIDIA worth $107,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in NVIDIA by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 145,230 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,173,000 after purchasing an additional 106,866 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $138,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,592 shares in the company, valued at $351,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $253.31. 2,948,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,042,599. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $259.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.27 and a 200 day moving average of $200.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $153.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.96.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

