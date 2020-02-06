First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLS) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLS) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.72 and last traded at $48.71, approximately 5,480 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 194,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.70.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.34.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.